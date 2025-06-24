Pawan Kalyan’s campaign will end MK Stalin’s reign in Kolathur: BJP

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has launched a scathing attack on DMK Minister and Kolathur DMK District Secretary Sekar Babu, following his remarks on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Sekar Babu recently questioned whether Pawan Kalyan could win if he contested from a Chennai constituency. In response, A.N.S. Prasad stated that Pawan Kalyan’s campaign in Kolathur would play a decisive role in ending the DMK’s dominance in the constituency, and challenged Sekar Babu to focus on ensuring Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s own victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Prasad reminded the public that in the 2011 Assembly elections, M.K. Stalin had managed to win Kolathur by a narrow margin of just 2,734 votes, polling 68,677 votes (48.35 per cent) while AIADMK’s Saidai Duraisamy received 65,943 votes (46.43 per cent).

He alleged that Sekar Babu has conveniently forgotten this tight contest and questioned the legitimacy of the result. He accused Sekar Babu of making hollow challenges while the DMK struggles with declining public support.

Prasad asserted that Kolathur will be the first constituency where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will defeat the DMK in 2026, regardless of whether Pawan Kalyan contests from there or not.

He claimed that even an ordinary BJP worker could defeat the Chief Minister in Kolathur this time, and pointed to the BJP’s recent electoral performance as proof.

He said that under the leadership of BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and with strategic coordination by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the NDA is preparing for a serious contest in 2026, with Kolathur identified as a key target for the BJP’s electoral breakthrough.

Prasad also hit out at the DMK’s criticism of the recently concluded Murugan Bhakthargal Manadu in Madurai, where Pawan Kalyan delivered a powerful speech.

He said that instead of responding directly to the questions raised by Pawan Kalyan, the DMK was trying to divert attention by mocking him and targeting the BJP. He said such tactics expose the panic and fear within the DMK and its allies.

He added that Pawan Kalyan, though Telugu by birth, was raised in Chennai and is fluent in Tamil, and that his spiritual message at the Madurai gathering struck a chord with lakhs of Murugan devotees.

The BJP spokesperson strongly criticised the DMK for what he called consistent anti-Hindu policies, including alleged mismanagement of temple funds, divisive politics based on caste and language, and frequent disrespect towards Hindu sentiments.

He accused the DMK government of looting temple donations through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and claimed that the Madurai conference was a spiritual response to such actions.

According to him, thousands of devotees participated in the Murugan gathering to recite the Kanda Sashti Kavasam and pray for an end to the DMK’s “evil governance.”

