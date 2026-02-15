Pawan Kalyan launches Jana Sena's membership drive

Amaravati, Feb 15 (IANS) Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday launched party's membership drive at the party's central office in Mangalagiri.

The actor-politician took first membership after donating Rs 2 crore for registration.

Speaking on the occasion, he said those who understand the party's ideology and take the party's aspirations forward are important to the organisation. The party needs such people, he said.

He recalled that Jana Sena started with 150 people. "When the first phase of active membership was started in 2021, we registered 90,000 members. Before the elections, that number reached six lakh. After the elections, we achieved 12.98 lakh membership," he said.

The Jana Sena leader said that from those who do small businesses to those who work on daily wages and those who are educated, many people enrolled as members.

Pawan Kalyan announced that those who come forward to deeply understand the party's ideology and work in accordance with the party's ideologies, ideals and aspirations and take up the party membership will be called "Udyami".

Those who provide more strength to the party's struggle, inspire the new generation, get attracted by the party's ideologies and register themselves as members will be known as 'Sadhak'.

The Jana Sena chief said that those who indirectly contribute their time, financial, technical service and intellectual support to the public and political struggle of the Jana Sena Party will be called "Pradatha".

Jana Sena said the programme was organised in the presence of those who had registered highest number of members in the previous membership registration.

Chairman of the party's political affairs committee, Nadendla Manohar, political secretary of the party president, Pidugu Hariprasad, the party's general secretary, Ram Talluri, chairman of the party's programme management committee, Kalyanam Shiva Srinivas and others participated in this programme.

