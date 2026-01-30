Patwari in J&K's Ganderbal arrested by CBI while accepting bribe (Lead)

Jammu, Jan 30 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has arrested a patwari (revenue clerk) in J&K’s Ganderbal district while accepting a bribe from the complainant.

A CBI press statement said that the patwari, named Faheem Majid, was arrested in Gadoora village of Ganderbal district while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The agency said the case was registered on January 28 on the basis of a complaint lodged by a resident of the Anchar Soura area in Srinagar.

“The CBI registered the instant case on 28.01.2026 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused public servant demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuing an extract of Jamabandi and making rectification of the revenue records of the land, " it said, adding that the agency laid a trap and caught the accused patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

"The aforesaid accused person has been arrested. Further investigation is underway."

“The strict action by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against corrupt public servants underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption. Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters," the agency said in the statement.

If any government employee demands a bribe for any official work in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, citizens may complain to the CBI, ACB, Srinagar on mobile number 9419900977 or email hobacsgr@cbi.gov.in, the statement said.

The CBI, the J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and the police have simultaneous jurisdiction to stop corruption among government servants of both the central services and the Union Territory services in J&K.

For more than 25 years after terrorist violence started in J&K in the 1990s, accountability and transparency in public life had taken a back seat.

After the rule of law was established with the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, separatist violence came down, and accountability started returning to government services.

So far, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated the services of 84 government servants for their links with the terrorist outfits.

--IANS

sq/vd