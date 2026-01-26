Patriotic fervour marks R-Day celebrations in Telugu states

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Jan 26 (IANS) Patriotic fervour marked 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh led the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at the main official functions in their respective states.

Ministers and top officials led the celebrations held in the districts. Flag hoisting at government offices, educational institutions, public places and in residential areas marked the occasion.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma unfurled the tricolour at the main ceremony held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

He reviewed a colourful parade by the contingents of armed forces, police and paramilitary forces and took the salute.

As Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is on a visit to the US, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accompanied the Governor in paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

The Governor hosted At Home at Lok Bhavan in the evening. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State ministers, and leaders of Congress, BRS and BJP attended the event.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy hoisted the flag at the ceremony held at the Legislature complex.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh hoisted the national flag during the Republic Day programme held at Telangana High Court.

In Andhra Pradesh, the main official function to mark Republic Day was held for the first time in the state capital, Amaravati.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hoisted the national flag and reviewed the parade.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers and top officials attended the ceremony.

The Governor hosted ‘At Home’ in the evening at Lok Bhavan in Vijayawada. Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, leaders of various political parties and top officials were present.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hoisted the national flag at his official residence. After taking the guard of honour, he distributed sweets among officials and conveyed Republic Day greetings to them.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu hoisted the tricolour at the Assembly premises. Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju and officials attended the event.

Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju unfurled the national flag at the Council.

The Republic Day celebrations were held at the premises of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur unfurled the national flag and received the police guard of honour.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand unfurled the national flag at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.

The Republic Day celebrations were held across both Telugu states. Flag hoisting was organised at government offices, educational offices and offices of political parties.

Various political parties, voluntary organisations, banks, and Central and State institutions joined the celebrations by unfurling the flag.

