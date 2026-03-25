Patna: Three youths swept away in Ganga, search on for one

Patna, March 25 (IANS) A tragic incident marred the celebrations of Chaiti Chhath on Wednesday in Patna City, where three youths drowned while taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Damrahi Ghat under the Malsalami police station area.

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According to the police, a large number of devotees had gathered at the ghat since early morning for Chhath rituals.

During this time, five youths entered the river to bathe, but due to sudden depth and strong currents, three of them lost balance and were swept away.

While two managed to return safely, the other three were caught in the deep waters.

Local people immediately launched rescue efforts and informed the police.

Teams from the Malsalami police station rushed to the spot and, with the help of divers, two youths were pulled out and taken to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Kumar (18) and Rohit Kumar (19), residents of Hanuman Nagar in Patna.

The third youth, identified as Sibu, remains missing. Search operations are ongoing, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force deployed to trace him in the river.

The incident triggered chaos and panic at the ghat, while the families of the victims were left devastated.

Dr Gaurav Kumar, SDPO-II, Patna City, said that preliminary investigations suggest the youths were possibly caught in strong currents while attempting to take selfies.

He confirmed that two bodies have been recovered, while the search for the third youth is still underway.

Officials also highlighted that, despite repeated advisories, many people tend to ignore safety guidelines at riverbanks, often venturing into deeper waters or engaging in activities such as taking selfies and recording videos, which increase the risk of accidents.

The administration has once again appealed to devotees and the general public to remain cautious, strictly follow safety protocols, and avoid entering deep waters, especially during large gatherings like Chhath, to prevent such incidents in future.

--IANS

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