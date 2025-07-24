Patna Police arrest three for raping minor girl in Danapur

Patna, July 24 (IANS) Patna Police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with a video clip, an official said on Thursday.

City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said that the police came to know about the incident on July 22 after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Danapur police station.

“The investigation revealed that four youths allegedly gang raped the victim, recorded a video of the incident, and used it to blackmail her. They extorted jewellery kept in the house,” Singh said, adding that the case was solved within 24 hours of the complaint.

Danapur Police registered FIR number 767/25 on July 22, 2025, under Sections 70(2), 308(2), 351(2) of the BNS, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act (4/6/12).

Following directions from the Senior Superintendent of Police, an SIT was formed under the leadership of City SP (West) to investigate the case.

According to Singh, the accused befriended the victim on Instagram, took her to a hotel, gang raped her, recorded the act, and later used the obscene video to extort gold jewellery, which they sold at a shop.

Based on the statements of the three arrested youths, the police also arrested goldsmith Arvind Kumar for allegedly purchasing the stolen jewellery.

During questioning, Kumar admitted that he had bought the jewellery from the accused.

“We have seized five mobile phones during the operation, and raids are underway to apprehend another individual involved in the incident,” Singh said.

The investigation team included Sub-Inspector Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-Inspector Bittu Kumar Sharma, Sub-Inspector Preeti Kumari, Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandan Pratap Karna, and members of the Police Station armed force.

The incident once again exposes the sad and grim reality of the society pertaining to safety and security of women. Crimes against women have been one of the most glaring challenges across the nation and the entire country has been struggling to deal effectively with it.

--IANS

ajk/pgh