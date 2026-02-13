Patna MP-MLA court grants bail to Pappu Yadav in all pending cases

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Independent MP from Purnea, received major relief from the Patna MP-MLA court on Friday after it granted him bail in three pending cases.

With this order, he has now secured bail in all cases against him, paving the way for his release from Beur Jail at any time.

The development has led to celebrations among his supporters.

Pappu Yadav was arrested on February 6 from his Mandiri residence in Patna in connection with a 31-year-old case registered at Gardanibagh police station.

During the arrest, his supporters staged protests, leading to a verbal altercation with police personnel.

Subsequently, an additional case was registered against him.

Following his arrest, Pappu Yadav’s health reportedly deteriorated, after which he was taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Based on medical reports, he was subsequently sent to Beur Jail.

On February 10, the court granted him bail in the 31-year-old Gardanibagh case.

Later, when he was produced before the MP-MLA court, he was seen arriving in a wheelchair.

While bail had earlier been granted in one case, he was sent to judicial custody in three others -- one related to a Kotwali police station case of 2016–17, another Kotwali Police Station Case No. 113/19, and a third case registered at Buddha Colony police station (Case No. 72/26), in which he was accused of obstructing government work during protests following his arrest.

Court proceedings were repeatedly disrupted due to bomb threats at the Patna Civil Court, resulting in adjournments.

On Thursday, after Pappu Yadav was brought to court under heavy security, proceedings could not take place due to the death of a lawyer, further delaying the hearing.

Despite these disruptions, arguments were finally heard on Friday, February 13, following which the court granted bail in the three remaining cases.

With this, Pappu Yadav has now secured bail in all cases, clearing the way for his imminent release from jail.

The bail order sparked a wave of celebration among his supporters, who described the development as a victory of justice and expressed faith in the judiciary.

Pappu Yadav has been vocal since the NEET aspirant’s death case surfaced in Patna.

He visited Jehanabad multiple times to meet and console the victim’s family and repeatedly demanded strict action against those responsible.

Pappu Yadav and his supporters have claimed that he was arrested for raising his voice in support of the NEET aspirant’s family and seeking justice for her.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Chitragupt Nagar on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on January 11.

The post-mortem and FSL reports stated that sexual assault could not be ruled out, intensifying political and public pressure for a thorough investigation.

