Patna cricket tournament firing: Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over law and order situation

Patna, May 22 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Nitish government after firing during a cricket tournament prize distribution event in Patna.

Three individuals sustained gunshot injuries in this firing incident and were admitted to Patna AIIMS on Wednesday night.

Allegations have surfaced against rebel Congress MLA Siddharth from Bikram and two others, fuelling political tensions.

Tejashwi said, "The government cannot catch a mouse, how will it catch criminals? There is complete dominance of crime in Bihar. Police hooliganism is at its peak, and no one is there to hold them accountable."

He accused the state police of harassing innocent citizens while allowing actual criminals to roam free.

"Women are being mistreated and innocent people are being called to the police station and beaten, while criminals remain untouched," he said.

"Nitish Kumar is in an unconscious state. The condition of Bihar today is extremely bad," Tejashwi said.

In a renewed political challenge, Tejashwi once again called out Health Minister Mangal Pandey over the "deteriorating" condition of Bihar's health sector.

"I am ready for a debate anytime, anywhere. Just inform me a day in advance. Mangal Pandey doesn't even speak in the temple of democracy - the Vidhan Sabha. What debate will he do?" Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi launched a scathing attack on Mangal Pandey, criticising the "deteriorating" condition of the state's healthcare system following a shocking incident where a patient's hand was gnawed by rats in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, the second-largest government-run hospital in Patna.

Awadesh Prasad, a disabled person from Nalanda, was admitted to the NMCH on Saturday and underwent surgery. Prasad's fingers were bitten by rats post-surgery when he was sleeping on the hospital bed.

Tejashwi's statement comes amid ongoing criticism from the opposition on "poor" healthcare infrastructure and law enforcement in the state.

--IANS

ajk/svn