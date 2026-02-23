Patna court rejects transit remand of Bihar Fire dept IG, questions Andhra Police

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) In a major legal setback for the Andhra Pradesh Police, the Patna Civil Court, on Monday, refused to grant transit remand of Bihar Home Guard and Fire Service Inspector General (IG) M. Sunil Nayak.

Read More

The court sharply questioned the procedure adopted by the Andhra Pradesh Police and termed the action legally flawed.

The matter was heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, where the Andhra Pradesh Police sought transit remand to take IG Sunil Nayak to Andhra Pradesh in connection with a criminal case.

During the hearing, the court said that the Andhra Pradesh Police did not have a valid arrest warrant, no updated case diary was produced before the court, and mandatory legal procedures were not followed.

Taking strong exception to these lapses, the court outright rejected the transit remand application.

Earlier on Monday, a team of Andhra Pradesh Police reached IG Sunil Nayak's official residence located in the Shastri Nagar police station area of Patna.

The team conducted a search and preliminary investigation inside the IG's residence in the presence of local police officials.

Following news of the action, security around the residence was increased, and a large number of Home Guard personnel reached the spot.

The personnel alleged that the action against their senior officer was being taken in violation of established rules.

After being produced in the Patna Civil Court, advocate Rishikesh Narayan said the court's position, saying that arrests must strictly follow legal procedures.

"Any arrest has a prescribed legal process. Transit remand cannot be granted without proper documents. In the case of IAS or IPS officers, prior permission from the Central government is mandatory. That permission was not sought in this case," he added.

He said that IG Sunil Nayak now has the option to approach the Patna High Court for bail, calling the court's decision a major interim relief for the IPS officer.

According to sources, the court also objected to the fact that some Andhra Pradesh Police personnel appeared during the court hearing without uniform.

The court reportedly expressed strong displeasure over this lapse and directed the concerned officers, including three Andhra Pradesh Police personnel, to remain present in the courtroom while making strict observations about their conduct and procedure.

A case has been registered against IG Sunil Nayak under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter is reportedly linked to K. Raghurama Krishna Raju, a former Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh.

Sources claim the case pertains to the alleged misuse of serious penal sections in a previous incident.

With the Patna Civil Court denying transit remand, IG Sunil Nayak's immediate transfer to Andhra Pradesh has been stalled for now.

However, the case is expected to move forward through higher judicial forums.

The incident has triggered intense discussion within administrative and police circles, raising serious questions about inter-state police coordination, arrest protocols, and procedural compliance.

--IANS

ajk/khz