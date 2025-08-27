Patna: Class 5 girl sets herself afire in school toilet, critical

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) A Class 5 girl allegedly set herself afire inside the toilet in a government school in the Chitkohra area of Patna on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya Amaltola under the Gardanibagh police station area.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was seen rising from the toilet soon after the girl went inside. By the time teachers and staff reached the spot, the student had collapsed.

She sustained severe burns. The school staff immediately rescued her and rushed her to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where doctors said her condition remains critical.

As news spread, the victim's family rushed to the school and accused its administration of gross negligence.

Tension escalated as the agitated family members and residents vandalised the staff room and attempted to scuffle with police officials. They alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the school staff.

Police personnel from the Gardanibagh police station soon reached the school and initiated an investigation.

Patna Central SP Diksha confirmed the incident, stating: "The girl has been admitted to PMCH for treatment. We are recording statements of school staff and the family to ascertain the circumstances. The victim is not in a position to give her statement at present."

The shocking incident has raised serious concerns over student safety and security arrangements in schools across the city.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage of the school premises to find clues.

Officers are also speaking with the girl's classmates to understand her mental state before the incident.

A senior police officer said several questions remain unanswered, particularly how the victim may have accessed inflammable material inside the school washroom.

The investigation is being conducted from multiple angles, including whether the incident was self-inflicted or the result of foul play.

