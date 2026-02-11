Patna civil court receives sixth bomb threat; premises evacuated, security tightened

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) The Patna Civil Court received yet another bomb threat on Wednesday morning, triggering panic and leading to the evacuation of the entire court premises.

This marks the sixth bomb threat received by the court in recent times.

Confirming the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirbahore Police Station said that information about the threat was received around 8 a.m., following which district police and security agencies immediately rushed to the spot and launched a comprehensive search operation.

“A bomb squad, dog squad, and bomb detection units are thoroughly searching the entire court premises. So far, no suspicious object has been found. The search operation is still underway,” the SHO said.

As a precautionary measure, the administration evacuated the court complex, sealed the main entrance, and restricted entry into the premises.

Security has been intensified not only inside the court but also in the surrounding areas, with strict screening of visitors.

The sudden evacuation caused panic inside the court complex, and resentment was also witnessed among lawyers whose work was disrupted.

Officials said the administration acted swiftly to avoid any risk, despite previous threats that later turned out to be hoaxes.

According to sources, a similar bomb threat was received two days ago, which was later confirmed to be fake.

However, officials said they are treating the latest threat with utmost seriousness and are leaving no room for negligence.

Authorities said normal court activities will resume only after the completion of the security checks and clearance from investigation agencies.

Notably, two cases related to Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav were listed for hearing in the Patna district court on Wednesday, coinciding with the day of the bomb threat.

A similar threat was received on Monday as well. Due to this, the hearing of the Pappu Yadav case was rescheduled on Tuesday.

Police and investigative agencies are continuing their probe to identify the source of the repeated threats.

--IANS

ajk/rad