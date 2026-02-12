Patna Civil Court receives another bomb threat

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) Panic gripped the Bihar capital once again on Thursday when the Patna Civil Court received another bomb threat, marking the seventh such threat recently and the second within the past 24 hours.

The early morning threat triggered heightened security measures, with police and other security agencies placed on high alert.

According to sources, an unidentified caller contacted the court registrar's phone, threatening to blow up the entire civil court complex.

The caller reportedly warned that this time the entire building would be destroyed, prompting immediate action by law enforcement agencies.

The district police and security agencies immediately rushed to the spot and launched a comprehensive search operation.

A bomb squad, dog squad, and bomb detection units are thoroughly searching the entire court premises. So far, no suspicious object has been found. The search operation is still underway.

As a precautionary measure, the administration evacuated the court complex, sealed the main entrance, and restricted entry into the premises.

Security has been intensified not only inside the court but also in the surrounding areas, with strict screening of visitors.

Sources said that court proceedings were disrupted during the morning hours, though officials are considering resuming work in the second half of the day, subject to security clearance.

Notably, the bail hearing of independent Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is scheduled for Thursday in the Patna Civil Court.

His bail plea was earlier listed for hearing on Wednesday, but had to be postponed due to a similar bomb threat, raising further concerns over repeated disruptions to judicial proceedings.

Reacting to the incident, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra expressed serious concern over the recurring bomb threats.

Calling the matter alarming, he said such incidents raise grave questions about the state’s security apparatus.

The MLA alleged that there could be a larger conspiracy behind the repeated threats and demanded an impartial investigation.

He further urged the authorities to identify the culprits at the earliest and take strict action, stating that repeated threats to judicial institutions undermine public trust and the rule of law.

