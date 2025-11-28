Patna administration imposes restrictions ahead of Bihar Assembly session from Dec 1

Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Ahead of the first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly, scheduled from December 1 to December 5, the Patna district administration has issued strict guidelines to ensure the smooth functioning of the Assembly proceedings.

The measures come in light of the anticipated protests, demonstrations, and political activities during the session.

According to a letter issued by the Patna District Magistrate’s office, various organisations, institutions, and political parties are expected to hold demonstrations, processions, and gheraos during the Assembly session.

In view of this, the administration has emphasised the need to safeguard all individuals participating in the session — including officials conducting House business and legislators — from any form of obstruction, injury, or disturbance.

Patna Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Kumar stated that due to the challenging circumstances, it has become necessary to enforce Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order within the Assembly complex during the session and its surrounding areas.

As per the order, unlawful activities are strictly prohibited within the notified zone.

Unlawful assembly of five or more people, any demonstration, procession, dharna, or gherao, carrying firearms, ammunition, explosives, or weapons such as knives, spears, axes, spades, etc and use of loudspeakers without permission are strictly prohibited.

The restrictions will apply within the area enclosed by the Patna Zoo Gate No. 01 to Vishweshwaraiah Bhawan via Nehru Path, Kotwali T-Point, R-Block roundabout to the railway line, Chitkohra roundabout to Veterinary College, and Kotwali T-Point via Buddha Marg to Patna GPO roundabout.

The restrictions will not apply to government officials and police/military personnel on duty, members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, officers and employees posted in the Assembly or Legislative Council, individuals carrying valid passes issued by the Assembly or Legislative Council Secretariat and vehicles with valid government-issued passes.

The administration said that the prohibitory measures are essential to ensure an orderly environment during the Assembly session and to prevent any attempt to disrupt legislative proceedings.

