Patna administration forms 28 teams to check LPG black marketing

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Amid concerns among domestic consumers over LPG availability, the district administration in Patna has taken strict measures to prevent black marketing and hoarding of gas cylinders.

Acting on the directions of District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM, the administration has constituted 28 raiding teams to closely monitor the supply and distribution of LPG across the district.

To ensure smooth supply and address public grievances, the district administration has also set up a district-level helpline.

Residents can register complaints or share information related to LPG distribution by calling 0612-2219810 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials have assured that complaints will be addressed promptly.

To prevent hoarding and irregularities, the administration has divided LPG agency areas into sector, zonal and super-zonal levels, and officials have been deployed at each level.

Officers at the Block Development Officer (BDO) level have been appointed as sector magistrates, Senior Deputy Collectors as zonal magistrates, and officers at the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) level as super-zonal magistrates in Patna.

These officers will supervise LPG distributors and dealers in their respective areas and ensure fair distribution.

District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM clarified that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the district.

According to the administration, all gas companies and distributors currently have sufficient stock.

He also informed that bookings and deliveries are being carried out through multiple platforms, including missed call, SMS/IVRS, WhatsApp and OTP-based systems, with a 25-day gap between bookings.

The District Magistrate has directed officials to conduct regular inspections and raids at LPG agencies and distributors.

He warned that strict legal action, including the registration of FIRs, will be taken against anyone involved in black marketing or hoarding of LPG cylinders.

At the same time, the administration has urged residents not to panic-book LPG cylinders and to rely on official information, assuring that the situation is under continuous monitoring.

--IANS

ajk/pgh