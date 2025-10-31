Patel symbolised ‘Shakti’ and ‘Vishwas’: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday said that Vallabhbhai Patel embodied both ‘Shakti’ (strength) and ‘Vishwas’ (confidence), qualities that enabled him to unite a diverse land into one great nation.

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor calls upon everyone to imbibe the ‘Nation First’ spirit as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to contribute wholeheartedly towards building a strong, united, and Viksit Bharat.

He urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to draw inspiration from Vallabhbhai Patel’s life and reaffirm their commitment to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

The day marks the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, whose vision and leadership were instrumental in uniting the nation.

The Governor, along with officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, offered floral tributes to Vallabhbhai Patel, paying homage to his enduring legacy of unity, integrity, and nation-building.

In his address, Lt. Gen Parnaik (Retd.) remembered Bharat Ratna Vallabhbhai Patel that whose life is a timeless reminder that perseverance, integrity, and dedication can bring about transformative change.

He said Vallabhbhai Patel’s unwavering sense of duty and his fearless leadership should inspire today’s youth to lead with ethics, courage, and clarity, especially in a world where moral values are constantly tested.

The Governor recalled that it was through Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision and firm resolve that Major Bob Ralengnao Khathing successfully integrated Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh into the Indian Union, thereby strengthening the nation’s frontiers and unity.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday led the 'Run for Unity' organised by the state BJP to mark 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', commemorating the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event highlighted Patel's role in national integration and reinforced the message of unity and collective progress.

The unity run began from the BJP state headquarters at Vivek Vihar and concluded at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar.

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters, including women, took part in the run, reflecting strong public participation in the national integration campaign.

BJP state President Kaling Moyong, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and several senior leaders joined the 'Run for Unity' event.

