Past 11 years were 'news reel', real film yet to begin: Nitin Gadkari on 2029 polls

Nagpur, June 21 (IANS) Union Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asserted that what has been witnessed in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just a news reel as the real film is yet to begin.

“Whatever happened was a news reel. Real cinema is yet to begin (Abhi Tak Jo hua hain woh to news reel thi. Asli film suru hona aur baki hain)," Nitin Gadkari said.

During an interview with a Marathi channel, he was responding to a question about his role in the 2029 general elections.

Nitin Gadkari, a former BJP national president, clarified that the party assigns responsibilities to its functionaries, saying that he will work for whatever role and responsibility the party decides.

He reiterated that the party decides the responsibilities of its workers, saying: “I will carry out whatever responsibility is given to me.”

Nitin Gadkari, who was elected from Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, for the third time in a row since 2014, said that he has never published his biodata, adding that he never asked supporters to organise grand welcome events for him at airports.

He had desired to work for stopping the farmer suicides in Vidarbha.

Nitin Gadkari, who was credited with the construction of 55 flyovers in Mumbai and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra, and also the completion of key roads and highway projects in the country, said that he has been focusing nowadays more on agriculture and other social initiatives instead of road works.

He argued that India’s per capita income was not among the top 10 in the world because of the increasing population. He extended support to the population control bill and clarified that it was not a religious or linguistic issue but an economic issue. “Despite so much development, the fruits are not seen. The reason is increasing population,” he opined.

To a question over the state BJP’s decision to induct former Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sudhakar Badgujar, despite allegations against him relating to links with Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide, Salim 'Kutta', Gadkari said he did not know him and had never met him.

Nitin Gadkari also spoke at length on various achievements of the PM Modi-led government in the last 11 years, since it assumed power in 2014.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari had described the 11 years of the PM Modi-led regime as "very important" in the country's history, saying that what failed to happen in the 60 years was achieved by the current dispensation.

He said the development of the country and the progress of villages, farmers, labourers, and all sections of society in the past 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi is before everyone to see.

"These 11 years are very important in the history of our country. The work that could not happen in 60 years of the Congress rule happened very effectively in all sectors in these last 11 years," he added.

He expressed confidence that the country's logistics cost will come down to 9 per cent by the end of this year, which will boost exports and help grow businesses and industries.

On the issue of women's quota, Nitin Gadkari said: "It is our commitment to provide 33 per cent reservation to women and we have also taken a decision to that effect."

--IANS

sj/pgh