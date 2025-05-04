Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project will start taking shape soon: MP CM

Gwalior, May 4 (IANS) Buoyed up with the clearance of the Ken-Betwa river linking project, Madhya Pradesh is forging ahead with the ambitious Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Linking Project, a trans-state endeavour involving both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Designed to dramatically improve water availability, this initiative marks a transformative step towards securing irrigation, drinking water, and industrial supply across key regions.

Addressing a gathering in Gwalior during an agriculture university programme in honour of India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav reflected on the long-standing disputes that had hindered the project's progress. He likened the tensions between the two states to conflicts between "India and Pakistan," attributing delays to Rajasthan’s previous Congress regime for its reluctance to move beyond preliminary planning.

Assuring swift execution, Dr Yadav reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the project's completion, stating that both states would contribute only 5 per cent each towards its total cost. “The project will start taking shape soon,” he said.

With an estimated investment of Rs 75,000 crore, the project is expected to benefit several thousand families by providing sustainable access to irrigation, drinking water, and industrial resources.

Encompassing 6.11 lakh hectares, it will distribute 172 million cubic meters of water across multiple regions of both states. Among the primary beneficiaries are the districts of Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Bhind, Sheopur, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Beyond agriculture, the project is poised to accelerate industrialisation in major cities and enhance tourism and religious activities in water-scarce areas.

A crucial step towards realisation was taken with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Union Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee earlier last year. This was followed by an agreement on January 28, 2024, with the Union Jal Shakti Minister and chief ministers of both states overseeing preparations for the detailed project report.

Central to the plan is the construction of 21 dams, barrages, and reservoirs, alongside the modernisation of the Chambal Right Main Canal to optimise irrigation in Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind. Supported by the central government, the initiative is slated for completion within five years, said Dr Yadav. The project seeks to harness maximum water resources from Parvati, Kuno, Kalisindh, Chambal, Kshipra, and other tributaries originating in Madhya Pradesh.

In a bid to expedite progress, the state has revised the draft agreement for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project cum East Rajasthan Canal Project and submitted it to the Government of India on October 25, 2024, requesting the inclusion of specific work points.

Dr Yadav underscored the project’s significance in uplifting 1.5 crore people, addressing crucial socio-economic challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, while enhancing living standards across affected regions. With 5.60 lakh hectares set for irrigation and newly constructed reservoirs poised to bolster groundwater levels, the initiative stands as an example of development and sustainability for western Madhya Pradesh.

