Party found no suitable Muslim candidate for Bihar polls, says VIP chief Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday said that his party has not given a ticket to any Muslim candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, stating that the party did not find a suitable Muslim face to contest.

“The VIP is contesting 15 seats this time, and we have not fielded any Muslim candidate. We tried to take everyone along, but since we couldn’t find a suitable candidate from the Muslim community, we didn’t give them tickets,” Sahani said on Tuesday.

He added, however, that people from all religions and castes are supporting the party, asserting confidence that a Grand Alliance government will be formed in Bihar.

Sahani made the remarks while attending the inauguration ceremony of the party’s new office in Darbhanga.

Addressing workers and supporters during the event, he urged them to ensure the Grand Alliance’s victory in all 10 Assembly constituencies of Darbhanga district, saying that a wave of change has swept across Darbhanga.

“This time, people will vote on the issues of development,” the VIP chief said.

Responding to reports that the VIP candidate from Tarapur Assembly constituency had joined the BJP, Sahani dismissed the speculation outright.

He clarified that the individual in question had filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate, not on the VIP symbol.

Addressing reports of two Grand Alliance candidates contesting from the Gaura Bauram Assembly constituency, Mukesh Sahani clarified that VIP candidate Santosh Sahani is officially contesting as the Grand Alliance’s nominee.

He said, “Santosh Sahani is contesting the election from the Grand Alliance. A letter to this effect has been issued by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav from the RJD office.”

“Discussions are ongoing with the RJD and the matter will be resolved soon through mutual understanding,” Sahani said.

On the RJD's ticket, Afzal Ali Khan is also contesting from the Gaura Bauram seat in Darbhanga district.

