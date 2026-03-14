Parts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain over next week: IMD

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next seven days due to the presence of a low-pressure system over the southern region.

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According to the department, the system is expected to influence weather patterns mainly in the southern coastal districts, while most other parts of the state are likely to remain largely dry.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the IMD said that light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu on Saturday. However, the rest of Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to experience dry weather conditions during the day.

The department further indicated that similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Sunday. Coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu may receive light rainfall at isolated places, while the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain dry.

Weather officials also said that over the following two days, isolated places in the Nilgiris and a few districts of southern Tamil Nadu could receive light rain. Apart from these regions, most parts of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness dry weather conditions during this period as well.

Looking ahead to March 17, the IMD has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations across southern Tamil Nadu, the northern interior districts of the state, the delta districts, and the Karaikal region. Other areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to continue experiencing dry conditions.

The weather department also noted that there may not be any significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the coming days. However, temperatures may show a slight increase in some places.

In Chennai and its surrounding areas, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Saturday. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 24 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also clarified that no specific warning has been issued for fishermen, indicating that sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu coast are expected to remain generally safe for fishing activities during this period.

--IANS

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