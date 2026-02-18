Parts of Madhya Pradesh receive rain, temperatures remain 'above normal'

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh experienced isolated rainfall in the Indore and Ujjain divisions over the past 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, while the rest of the state remained largely dry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Meteorological Centre in Bhopal reported thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in Barwani, Jhabua, Ratlam and Ujjain districts. Rainfall recorded during this period included 3.6 mm in Jhabua and 3.2 mm in Ratlam, with light precipitation reported at a few other locations.

Temperature trends indicated above-normal conditions across several divisions. Maximum temperatures were above normal by 1.8 degrees Celsius to 2.9 degrees Celsius in Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Sagar divisions, and appreciably higher by around 3.1 degrees Celsius in Gwalior and Chambal divisions. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 35.1 degrees Celsius in Khandwa, while Pachmarhi recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures also remained above normal in several parts of the state.

Night temperatures were higher by 1.9 degrees Celsius to 2.2 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Gwalior divisions, and significantly higher by up to 4.7 degrees Celsius in Ujjain and Chambal divisions. Karoundi in Katni district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7.0 degrees Celsius, while warmer locations such as Kannod and Narmadapuram recorded minimum temperatures of 18.0 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by western disturbances over Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan, along with associated cyclonic circulations and a trough extending into central Madhya Pradesh. These systems are contributing to the current unsettled weather and above-normal temperature patterns.

The forecast valid until Thursday morning indicates the possibility of rainfall or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in districts including Vidisha, Rajgarh, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari. Dry weather conditions are expected in other parts of the state.

The IMD has also issued warnings regarding hailstorms and gusty winds in certain districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts.

Hailstorms accompanied by thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts. Lightning activity is also likely in Rajgarh, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur districts.

Extended forecast maps up to February 22 indicate scattered rainfall activity across parts of the state, with gradual reduction in intensity over the coming days, while temperatures are expected to remain above normal in many regions.

The IMD has advised residents to take precautions during thunderstorms, including avoiding open areas and ensuring protection of property and infrastructure vulnerable to strong winds and lightning. Farmers have also been advised to take necessary precautions to protect standing crops and livestock and to plan agricultural activities accordingly.

For Bhopal, mainly clear skies are expected, with wind speeds of 12–14 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius. The overall outlook suggests continuation of the warmer-than-normal trend amid intermittent weather disturbances.

