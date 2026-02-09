Parties which begin and end with themselves can never lead nation to prosperity: Nabin on first visit to home state Bihar 

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) Newly-elected BJP President Nitin Nabin, on his first visit to his home state on Monday, reiterated the party’s mission and vision of 'Nation First and Self last' as the guiding principles for bringing notable change in people’s lives and also took potshots at the family-driven political parties and those working with narrow-minded interests.

“Parties that begin with themselves and end with themselves alone cannot brighten the future of Bihar or the country,” Nabin said, in an obvious criticism of family-ruled parties including the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Stressing the BJP’s vision of putting the nation above everything, he urged the party leaders to instill confidence in workers that if they work for Bihar, they will be eventually working for their motherland.

Reiterating BJP’s core principles of putting nation above self, he said, “We work on the vision of Nation First, we work on the vision of Party Next, and we work on the vision of Self Last."

The new BJP chief underscored the importance of engaging with people, donning social responsibility by handholding the unprivileged and weaker sections while uplifting marginalised communities.

“We all must remember that before engaging in politics, we need to become social. We must connect with our people, move forward by placing a hand on the shoulders of our workers,” he stated.

Nitin Nabin also paid respects to the BJP ideologues, stating that crores of party workers derive inspiration from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s spirit of nationalism, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Antyodaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mantra of good governance and added that all BJP governments are working with the same vision.

Earlier in the day, the BJP President was given a rousing reception after arriving in his hometown Patna – his first trip after being appointed to the party’s top position.

Scores of party workers and leaders welcomed him at the Patna airport by garlanding him and accompanied him to the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, where a felicitation program was organised for him.

Speaking at the packed auditorium, the BJP chief recalled his political journey from being a common worker to the party’s top post and urged everyone to rise to the occasion to realize the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If we have to build the India of PM Modi’s dreams, then all of us will have to make sincere and dedicated efforts in our own time period,” he stated.

He also recounted the emotionally disturbing moment when he entered politics 20 years ago, after the demise of his father and thanked PM Modi for placing trust in him for leading the world's biggest political party.

