Parliamentary committee to visit Pahalgam terror attack site; meetings scheduled in Jammu

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) After the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, a Parliamentary Committee is set to visit the affected region, marking the first such official tour since the incident, aiming at assessing the ground situation and reviewing administrative and security responses.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel, chaired by senior BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, will undertake a broader study tour that includes stops in Mumbai, Coorg, and Srinagar.

As part of the Kashmir leg of their visit, members of the committee will travel to Jammu first, where they will hold preliminary meetings with top administrative officials.

During their stay in Jammu, the delegation is also scheduled to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine before boarding the Vande Bharat Express to Srinagar.

In Srinagar, the committee will convene further meetings to discuss regional development, security concerns, and the impact of terrorism on civilian life and tourism.

Following their engagements in Srinagar, the committee will travel to Pahalgam to visit the actual site of the terror attack in Baisaran Valley.

The terror attack, which occurred in Baisaran Valley near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam, has shaken the nation and prompted strong reactions from both the public and political leadership.

Victims were reportedly targeted after being asked their names, underlining the brutal and communal nature of the attack.

To ensure smooth coordination of the high-profile visit, the J&K government has appointed S.P. Rukwal, Director of Geology and Mining, as the official coordinator.

--IANS

rs/rad