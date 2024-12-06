Parliament Winter Session Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am of December 9

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha as part of the Winter Session of the Parliament has been adjourned until 11:00 am on December 9, as announced by the Speaker on Friday.

The proceedings of the lower house were adjourned until 12 pm earlier in the day as disruptions continued for the ninth consecutive day of the winter session, with opposition members raising slogans and creating ruckus over various contentious issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made a fervent appeal for order and cooperation during the winter session on Friday, as the proceedings were once again disrupted by opposition protests.

Before adjourning the House for the day earlier, Birla stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity and decorum of Parliament.

Despite his repeated requests for cooperation, the disruptions persisted. Birla added, "I want you to cooperate in the question hour. If not--," and with that, he adjourned the session until 12 noon on Friday.

The winter session has seen frequent interruptions, with opposition parties vocally pressing for debates on various pressing issues.

Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal alleged that the government was adopting a bulldozing attitude in the house.

"We are witnessing a bulldozing attitude of the government to suppress the move of the opposition. Yesterday one of the members gave a very derogatory remark against LoP and another member of the House and Congress party. Another member gave a derogatory remark outside parliament. Congress party has given a privilege motion against both of the leaders...While we are giving the complaint against derogatory remarks of the member, the same member is allowed to do the same thing today...The speaker is under the total pressure of the government," he said.

Gaurav Gogoi said that the government was afraid to discuss the Adani issue and were running away from it.

"The BJP does not want to run the parliament. We moved a privilege motion against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra. Today we wanted a ruling from the speaker but the question hour was adjourned...The person against whom the privilege motion was moved, was again permitted to speak in the parliament...This is a part of a conspiracy to not let the parliament function. They are scared of the Adani issue and are running away from it,." he said.

Earlier, Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital on Friday. Opposition MPs wore masks symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai." Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen holding a copy of the Constitution in their hand.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment.

The Adani Group denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)