Parliament building made on Waqf land, claims AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday sparked a controversy claiming that the Parliament building and the areas surrounding it in the national capital have been built on the Waqf property.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Ajmal claimed that the area around Vasant Vihar in the national capital up to the airport has been built on Waqf property.

"There are voices and a list of Waqf properties across the world is out - the Parliament building, surrounding areas, and areas around Vasant Vihar up to the airport have been built on Waqf property. People also say that the airport has been built on Waqf property," the AIUDF said.

"It is bad to use the Waqf land without permission. They will lose their Ministry very soon over this Waqf Board issue," he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on gross violation of the parliamentary code of conduct during the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The opposition MPs in the letter alleged numerous violations of the parliamentary code of conduct and rules of procedure by Committee Chairperson Jagdambika Pal during the Committee meeting held on October 14 in New Delhi.

In a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the opposition MPs stated, "The proceedings of the Committee were conducted in a biased and partisan manner by the Chairperson Jagdambika Pal. The invitation extended to Anwar Manippady to depose evidence before the Committee by the Chairperson is not within the scope and ambit of the Committee."

The opposition MPs also claimed that a note titled to be a Presentation on the "Waqf Bill 2012 based on Karnataka Waqf Scam Report 2012" contained no observations on the Waqf Bill rather only politically motivated allegations against leaders of the Karnataka Congress including Mallikarjun Kharge.

"At the beginning of his remarks, Manippady circulated a note titled "Presentation on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2012 based on Karnataka Waqf Scam Report 2012" to the committee members. The note contained no observations on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. Instead, it was full of politically motivated allegations against leaders of the Karnataka Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha). Despite vehement protests by several committee members that Kharge occupies a constitutional position of high dignity and is not present in the meeting, the witness was allowed to speak by the Chairperson. Further, he refused to provide adequate time to committee members to lodge their protests," read the letter.

"The Chairperson's decision to allow the witness to continue speaking goes against basic rules of procedure as outlined in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha' (MN Kaul and SL Shakdher). The rules clearly state that matters which are sub judice, cannot be discussed incidentally. Further, the position of Leader of Opposition is a position of high dignity as defined by Kaul and Shakdher. Subsequently under Rule 353 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, defamatory or incriminatory allegations cannot be made against any person unless the member is given adequate advance notice," the letter read.

The opposition MPs in the letter also stated that the Members of the Committee were deprived of their fundamental right to voice their concerns and thoughts in a space which is expected to operate with the highest alignment to democratic values.

"We believe that it is imperative to infom you of the situation, as it not only involves an insult to the Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, but paves a way for a marked departure from the spirit of bipartisanship and dignity expected from a parliamentary committee," read the letter.

The letter further stated, "We request your immediate intervention in the matter, and expect you to remind the Chairperson of the Committee of his duty to be bipartisan and uphold parliamentary norms. It will be very difficult for Members of Parliament across party lines to continue working on the Joint Parliamentary Committee in the current partisan and politically motivated environment."

The Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf Bill at Parliament Annexe, witnessed a heated exchange between ruling party MPs and opposition MPs, leading to an intense debate and the opposition MPs staging a walkout of the meeting.

However, opposition MPs, who previously walked out on Tuesday alleging the use of abusive language from a BJP MP and biased behaviour returned to participate in the meeting again. The opposition MPs who had walked out of the meeting earlier in the day also alleged that the Chairman of the committee Jagdambika Pal was being biased on many issues and not giving instructions to BJP/NDA MPs.

The opposition MPs had earlier on Monday also walked out of the JPC meeting on Waqf Bill over allegations made by Anwar Manippady, former Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission and the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation.

According to the MPs, Manippady deviated from the agenda of the meeting and made a series of allegations against the Karnataka Government and levelled allegations against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The opposition MPs said that the allegations were irrelevant and unacceptable.

—ANI