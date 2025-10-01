Parliament announces new committee compositions; key appointments made across 24 panels

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Lok Sabha Secretariat has released the updated composition of 24 Parliamentary Standing Committees, effective from September 26.

These committees, which play a vital role in legislative oversight and policy review, comprise members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and span critical sectors including commerce, defence, education, health, and finance.

Among the notable appointments, Nishikant Dubey has been named Chairperson of the Committee on Communications and Information Technology, while Shashi Tharoor will head the Committee on External Affairs. The Committee on Defence will be chaired by Radha Mohan Singh, and Basavaraj Bommai will lead the Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

In a significant move, two Select Committees have been constituted to examine key legislative bills. Baijayant Panda has been appointed Chairperson of the Select Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, while Tejasvi Surya will lead the Select Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.

The Committee on Finance will be chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, and the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing will be led by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been entrusted with the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and PC Mohan will head the Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Other key appointments include Tiruchi Siva for the Committee on Industry, Bhubaneswar Kalita for Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and Sanjay Kumar Jha for Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Prof Ram Gopal Yadav will lead the Committee on Health and Family Welfare, while Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy will chair Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Committee on Railways will be chaired by CM Ramesh, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy will head the Committee on Water Resources.

Azad Kirti Jha will lead Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will oversee Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Anurag Singh Thakur has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

These appointments reflect a broad representation across parties and regions, reinforcing Parliament’s commitment to inclusive and effective governance through committee-based deliberation.

--IANS

sktr/dan