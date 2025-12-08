Parkash Singh Badal was a true nationalist, says Sukhbir on his 98th birth anniversary

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday paid tributes to five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal by referring to him as a true nationalist and the voice of Punjab, even while vowing he would follow in the footsteps of his father and never compromise on the prestige of Punjab, Punjabis, the Khalsa Panth and the party.

Speaking at a religious function at Badal village to mark the 98th birth anniversary of the late leader, the SAD President said “Badal Sahab was a true ‘Vikas Purush’, who did more during his tenures as Chief Minister as compared to all the Chief Ministers of the state”.

“See all around you, you will see his projects. He was also responsible for single-handedly improving the livelihood of farmers and the poor through innovative schemes. This is the reason why people from all walks of life and religions used to say Badal Sahab was one of them.”

Asserting that the Akali Dal was committed to taking forward Badal Sahab’s legacy, Sukhbir Badal said he was ready to give any sacrifice to achieve this. He also appealed to Punjabis to support him in this endeavour, stating “we cannot experiment any longer. We need to save Punjab. The SAD has the vigour and the will power to take the state out of its current mess and put it back on the track of development and prosperity”.

Badal also inaugurated a 12.5-ft statue of the late leader in the village amidst slogans of “Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Amar Rahe” by his followers and Shiromani Akali Dal workers. The statue has been sculpted by Gurpreet Singh Dhuri.

A huge 70-ft tall flag of the Shiromani Akali Dal had also been installed alongside the statue.

The SAD President said a museum depicting the late leader's life, achievements and philosophy would be established in the village and that the same architect who had envisaged the Virasat-e-Khalsa would be commissioned for this project.

The event witnessed a number of leaders paying glowing tributes to Parkash Singh Badal. Indian National Lok Dal President Abhey Singh Chautala said Badal Sahab had done his utmost for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden and appealed that his birth anniversary be commemorated as “Sadbhavana Divas”.

BJP leaders Manpreet Singh Badal and Surjit Kumar Jyani spoke on how the late leader had won universal appreciation from one and all, including serving Prime Ministers. They said Parkash Singh Badal did not only dream big but also realised his dreams by working tirelessly for the betterment of Punjab.

