'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Tripura, Manipur students hail PM Modi's stress-free exam message

Agartala/Imphal, Feb 6 (IANS) The ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide interaction with students, was held across the country on Friday, witnessing enthusiastic participation of students and teachers from the northeastern states, including Tripura and Manipur.

Read More

In Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the programme at Bordowali School, where students gathered to draw motivation on exam confidence and time management.

Interacting with the media, the CM said: "Addressing students nationwide, PM Modi stressed that dreaming is essential, but dreams hold value only when translated into action. He advised students to use Artificial Intelligence as a learning aid while cautioning against over-dependence on it.''

Emphasising confidence, focus and time management, the Prime Minister shared practical tips to help students remain calm during examinations, while also offering guidance to teachers and parents on reducing academic pressure.

Enthusiastic participation was seen in Manipur as well. Schools across all 16 districts of the state joined the programme, bringing together students and teachers to engage with the Prime Minister’s message on exams, stress management, and life goals.

Additional Director of Education, MCS Bisheshwar Khumukcham, said that the programme witnessed full participation across Manipur, with every school hosting the event and students actively taking part. "All the students and the teachers participated in the programme. Across the 16 districts of Manipur, all the schools are hosting the programme and every student is participating," he said.

Students in Imphal described the interaction as inspiring and thought-provoking. One student said the Prime Minister’s guidance on exam preparation helped them reflect on their own approach to studies. “When he talked about exam preparation and answered students’ questions, I felt I got an opportunity to think seriously about my exams. One thing I really appreciated about PM is that when a student asked him about dreams, he replied, 'If one is not dreaming it's a crime',” the student said.

Another student highlighted the message of viewing exams as an opportunity rather than a burden. “With this programme, I got many ideas. The most important lesson is that exams should not be taken as stress or tension, but as an opportunity for growth and self-reliance,” the student said.

Expressing pride over attending the programme, a student said the event brought excitement and confidence among him and his peers. “I felt very happy and extremely excited because this programme was conducted in our school. It is a matter of great pride. PM told us exams should be celebrated like a festival.

"Due to stress and nervousness, we often forget even the answers we have memorised," the student said, adding that the Prime Minister’s tips on preparation and exam conduct were especially helpful.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to ease exam-related stress among students, parents and teachers, encouraging a positive and confident approach towards learning and assessments.

--IANS

sn/vd