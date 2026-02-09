Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi urges students to shun tech slavery; embrace fearlessness, opt for smart travel

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a lively interaction during the second episode of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, engaged students from multiple states on Monday, offering practical life lessons amid the build-up to board examinations.

While interacting with students on technology, the Prime Minister cautioned them against becoming enslaved by gadgets. He advised students to harness digital tools to sharpen their abilities and expand their strengths, warning that excessive dependence can restrict personal freedom and urging mindful, balanced usage in daily life.

Addressing a student's question on vacation travel, PM Modi recommended drawing up lists of worthwhile spots in their own tehsil and across the country.

He stressed approaching travel with a student's mindset of curiosity and learning, rather than mere sightseeing, turning holidays into opportunities for discovery and growth.

Speaking about developing leadership, PM Modi said fearlessness must come first. He encouraged students to make firm decisions to act, even when others hesitate -- simple acts like cleaning up litter can inspire those around them.

Once courage takes root, he said, leadership qualities emerge naturally as people follow the example set.

In response to a query about managing high stress during the Pulwama attack aftermath, when national attention focused on him, PM Modi related it to exam pressure.

He emphasised that intense, focused preparation and consistent practice form the best antidote to anxiety. By concentrating fully on the task at hand, he noted, stress naturally diminishes, paving the way for success and clarity.

Broadcast live from locations including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, Devmogra in Gujarat, and New Delhi, the session connects directly with young learners nationwide through Doordarshan and digital platforms.

The multi-city format of this episode enhances regional inclusivity, allowing diverse student voices to share experiences while receiving guidance on confidence, resilience, and holistic preparation.

As Pariksha Pe Charcha continues to inspire millions ahead of exams, PM Modi's messages blend everyday wisdom with motivation, reinforcing the programme's role in transforming exam season into a positive journey of self-discovery and growth.

This episode builds on the first session from February 6, where PM Modi wore an Assamese gamcha, promoted indigenous products, and inspired students to dream of a developed India in 25 years.

The programme, launched in 2018 at Talkatora Stadium, has evolved into a mass movement. From just 22,000 participants initially, registrations soared to over 4.5 crore this year, surpassing previous records, including a Guinness recognition in 2025.

Pariksha Pe Charcha serves as a supportive platform for students, teachers, and parents to discuss exam stress, time management, positivity, and life skills.

