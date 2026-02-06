'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi shares tips on study, time management with students

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday engaged in a lively and interactive session with students across the country during the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, sharing insights on tackling exam stress, managing time, and chasing one's dreams.

The interactive sessions were held with Exam Warriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. During the event, PM Modi discussed not only academics but also leadership, wellness, and personal growth.

Answering a question from a student in Gujarat about having different study patterns, PM Modi said, "Even after I became Prime Minister, people still keep suggesting to me what to do and how to do it. If you see, at lunch or dinner at your home, everybody has a different pattern. Some people start with vegetables, some with rotis, some mix all of it. But you must be following your pattern, not copying them, right?"

He added, "First thing, you should believe in your study pattern. Listen carefully to suggestions and check if it is required or not. Just like in PPC, I have changed my pattern now and extended it to the states."

Responding to a query from a student named Ayush about maintaining speed in studies, PM Modi advised, "Maintaining speed is something teachers should deal with. They should not go ahead of students. The way farmers treat their fields, similarly, a student's brain should be nurtured."

During the interaction, PM Modi also asked the students about the cold weather, to which they replied, "In the excitement of meeting you, we forgot everything."

He felicitated students with Assamese traditional handwoven scarves and greeted them in their native languages. Sharing his personal experience, he said, "This is something that represents women's empowerment, as women in Assam design and make it at their homes. It gives a very special kind of pride, so I decided to give this to the students today."

Students expressed excitement, saying it felt like a dream come true to interact with PM Modi.

Tenzin Choiky, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, said, "I live in a remote border town area and rarely get such opportunities. This was the first such opportunity I received, it was so special, and I was so excited.”

In a lighthearted moment, a student mentioned that her birthday falls on the same date as PM Modi's, and the Prime Minister excitedly interacted with her, making the session memorable for all.

PPC 2026 continues to serve as a platform for students to engage with the Prime Minister, gain practical advice, and build confidence ahead of exams, reflecting the spirit of India's youth and their aspirations.

