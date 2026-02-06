Pariksha Pe Charcha: Jabalpur’s student Ayush Tiwari greets PM Modi ‘Har Har Narmade’

Jabalpur/New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Ayush Tiwari, a student from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the annual programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in New Delhi on Friday.

Read More

Tiwari, a student of class 11 in the state government-run Pandit Lajja Shankar Jha School in Jabalpur, said that he felt lucky to get an opportunity for face-to-face interaction with the Prime Minister.

“Very few people get the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and have a face-to-face interaction. I was lucky to get this opportunity. My parents were very happy when I told them that I had been selected for the programme,” he said.

Sharing his learning from the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, Tiwari said that they were invited for breakfast at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi. They thought the PM would arrive after breakfast for a meeting.

“But in the very next moment, we found that PM Modi standing right in front of us, which was like a dream come true,” he said, as shared in a video by the Madhya Pradesh School Education department on Friday.

During interaction with the Prime Minister, Ayush Tiwari, who was the only student selected for the programme from Madhya Pradesh, said, “When I said Har Har Narmade Sir, PM Modi asked if I am from Narmadapuram? I told him that I am from Jabalpur, which is the Sanskardhani (culture city) of Madhya Pradesh.”

Talking about (question) tips he requested from PM Modi, Ayush said, “I asked him (PM Modi) that sometimes students can’t match with teachers’ speed and when students try to cover the missed portion (of syllabus), in that process, they also miss the next portion.”

Ayush said that PM Modi interacted with them in a friendly manner, presented the Assamese Gamchha to all students

It was the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, held at the Prime Minister’s residence, and during a nearly one-hour-long interaction, students spoke for most of the session, asking a wide range of questions, while PM Modi responded patiently to each of them.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister emphasised that examinations are meant to help students understand themselves, not merely measure them through marks. He said preparation should be for life and not just for exams, repeatedly stressing the importance of communication, practice, balance, journaling, and time management as essential life skills.

Responding to Ayush’s interaction with PM Modi during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Madhya Pradesh’s Secretary of School Education, Sanjay Goyal talking to IANS said, “It is a matter of pride for us that this time as well, a student from our region, from Jabalpur, was selected after a long selection process and got the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.”

It was the ninth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, PM Modi’s annual interaction with students ahead of board examinations, which was conceived to move the national conversation on exams away from fear and pressure and towards dialogue, confidence, and life skills.

--IANS

pd/dan