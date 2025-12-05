'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026': Nationwide online contest opens for students, teachers, parents

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (IANS) The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular interactive programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is set to take place in January 2026. In the run-up to the event, an online MCQ-based contest has been launched for students of Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents.

The competition will remain open from now till January 11, 2026, on the MyGov portal at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in.

Participants can submit questions they wish to ask the Prime Minister. NCERT will shortlist selected entries, which may be featured during the live programme. All participants will receive an official certificate from NCERT.

To amplify outreach, schools have been encouraged to promote the initiative through their social media handles using the hashtag #PPC2026. Students and schools may also upload posters and creative videos, and select entries will be showcased on the MyGov platform.

Education authorities, including district education officers and administrative heads, have been instructed to ensure maximum participation from students.

All schools affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and other boards have been asked to inform students from Classes 6 to 12 about the opportunity and facilitate their involvement.

The programme aims to help students manage exam stress, engage directly with the Prime Minister and inspire a positive, confident exam mindset.

