Pappu Yadav’s mother breaks down over her son’s arrest

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) The arrest of Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a 31-year-old case has now taken a deeply emotional and political turn, with a powerful statement from his mother, Shanti Priya Devi, triggering fresh outrage across Bihar.

Visibly distressed by her son’s arrest, Shanti Priya Devi made an emotional appeal, saying, “Release Pappu Yadav. If anything happens to him, we will not spare anyone.”

Expressing unwavering faith in her son, she added, “Pappu Yadav is not my son; he is God’s son. He has come to this earth to serve.”

She alleged that Pappu Yadav was being deliberately framed because he raises his voice against injustice and those in power.

“A man who has helped the poor and oppressed all his life is being portrayed as a criminal today,” she said, urging the administration, “Don’t touch my son… he cannot harm anyone.”

Her statement has further ignited anger among Pappu Yadav’s supporters, many of whom have termed the arrest politically motivated.

On Friday night, around 11 PM, a large police contingent from multiple police stations reached Pappu Yadav’s Mandiri residence in Patna.

The operation was led by City SP West Bhanu Pratap Singh, with Secretariat SDPO Anu Kumari also present on the spot.

Following a heated exchange between Pappu Yadav and the police, he was arrested after the completion of legal formalities.

Tight security arrangements were maintained throughout the operation, which was personally monitored by the senior officers.

Soon after the arrest, Pappu Yadav’s health deteriorated.

He was first taken to IGIMS, where doctors conducted a preliminary medical examination. On medical advice, he was later referred to PMCH for advanced treatment and detailed evaluation.

After completing medical procedures at PMCH, the police initiated legal formalities to produce him before the court.

The arrest has sparked widespread political reactions, especially as Pappu Yadav had been actively raising questions related to the NEET aspirant's death that happened in the Shambhu Girls Hostel, both on the streets and in legislative forums.

Several senior opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have come out in support of Pappu Yadav, alleging that the action reflects political vendetta by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and the Bihar police.

Meanwhile, the police and administration have maintained that the arrest was carried out strictly under judicial orders, stressing that the age of the case does not invalidate the legal process.

The court has placed Pappu Yadav in medical custody, allowing him to remain admitted at PMCH under security supervision.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 9.

--IANS

ajk/dan