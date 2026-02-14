Pappu Yadav thanks supporters after bail, targets Bihar govt over 'failure of governance'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, on Saturday, thanked his supporters for standing by him during his time in jail and called upon the people of Bihar to unite for justice, even as he launched a sharp attack on the state government over law and order situation.

Speaking to IANS about the campaign run in his support, Pappu Yadav said, "...Thank you to everyone. I especially extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those in social media, media, and print media. I thank the people of Bihar. I will only say this much -- the people of Bihar must come forward for the sake of their daughters and for justice. The kind of character these leaders have is wrong..."

The Independent MP from Purnea received major relief from the Patna MP-MLA court after it granted him bail in three pending cases.

With this court order, he has now secured bail in all cases against him, paving the way for his release from Beur Jail at any time.

The development sparked celebrations among Pappu Yadav's supporters.

Pappu Yadav was arrested on February 6 from his Mandiri residence in Patna in connection with a 31-year-old case registered at Gardanibagh police station.

During the arrest, the Purnea MP's supporters held protests, leading to a verbal altercation with police personnel, after which an additional case was registered against him.

Following his arrest, Pappu Yadav's health reportedly deteriorated.

He was first taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Based on medical reports, he was subsequently sent to Beur Jail.

On February 10, the court granted Pappu Yadav bail in the 31-year-old Gardanibagh case.

Earlier on Friday, Pappu Yadav had launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government, alleging that the state's claims of good governance exist only on paper.

He said criminals have become emboldened while the police and administration have failed to protect common citizens.

Targeting the Bihar government over recent criminal incidents in the state, Pappu Yadav directly questioned the handling of the Gopal Khemka murder case, alleging that influential criminals are being shielded and that the investigation is being deliberately diverted to protect the real culprits.

