Paperless deed registration in Haryana from November 1

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (IANS) Paperless deed registration will become mandatory across all 22 districts of Haryana from November 1, state Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra said on Thursday.

The initiative under Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marks a complete transition from the traditional complex registration system to a fully digital, transparent, and citizen-friendly platform, she said.

After its implementation, the existing system will be permanently discontinued, making Haryana one of the first states in India to achieve 100 per cent paperless property registration.

The Department of Revenue has adopted a phased rollout strategy to ensure smooth implementation across the state.

Phase I was launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 29 from Babain sub-tehsil in Kurukshetra district.

The Phase-II of paperless registration will commence from October 28 in 10 more districts.

They are Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Palwal, Jind, and Jhajjar.

These districts will serve as early adopters, paving the way for the remaining districts Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat to adopt this new system by November 1, as part of Phase-III.

Misra said the new online deed registration portal integrates all aspects of property registration into a unified, user-friendly interface.

Citizens can now register and verify their identity through secure OTP authentication, complete sale deed forms with guided assistance, upload supporting documents digitally, schedule appointments with Sub-Registrars at their convenience, and track application status in real-time through automated SMS alerts.

The system accommodates all property categories including residential, agricultural, government, panchayat, and Defence-owned lands, as well as apartment sales and co-ownership transfers.

Distinct workflows have been designed for rural areas, urban areas within municipal limits, and urban areas outside municipal limits, ensuring jurisdictional accuracy and administrative efficiency.

For technical support or queries regarding the new system, citizens may contact the helpline at 1800-180-2137 or send an email to nodalofficer-it@revhry.gov.in

