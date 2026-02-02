Pandit Jasraj was a ‘Swar-Surya’ of classical music, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that Pandit Jasraj was a ‘Swar-Surya’ of Indian classical music whose personality illuminated not only the country but the entire world.

He said that today will always be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of Indian classical music.

The Chief Minister was addressing the state-level programme organised under the Sant-Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana at Pili Mandori village in Fatehabad district on the 96th birth anniversary of Pandit Jasraj.

CM Saini said that before coming to this programme, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning and informed him about this event. The Prime Minister sent his “Ram-Ram” to the people of Haryana and paid tributes to Pandit Jasraj.

The Chief Minister said that from this sacred stage, he bowed to the great personality of Pandit Jasraj. He said, “It is a matter of pride that along with Pandit Jasraj’s birth anniversary, the fourth anniversary of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation is also being celebrated today”. The foundation was established in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This institution is doing commendable work in preserving Pandit Jasraj’s classical music legacy and passing it on to the new generation.” The Chief Minister appreciated the dedication of Madhura Jasraj, Durga Jasraj and all office-bearers of the foundation.

The Chief Minister said Pandit Jasraj was not just a great artist but a living institution himself. Born in 1930 in the village of Pili Mandori in a reputed musical family, he lost his father at a very young age, but despite adverse circumstances, he never allowed his spiritual musical pursuit to weaken.

Under the guidance of his elder brother, Pandit Maniram, he undertook rigorous practice, which remained an inspiration for youth even today.

The Chief Minister said that through his lifelong devotion to music, Pandit Jasraj carried the cultural essence of his native village across the globe. His classical music resonated even in the icy landscapes of Antarctica, reflecting the universal appeal of Indian music.

He said Pandit Jasraj was the first Indian artist to have performed on all seven continents, an achievement that continues to be a matter of pride for the entire nation.

--IANS

vg/uk