Panchayati Raj Ministry to launch village level planning campaign on Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Looking to promote panchayat-level development projects, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will roll out the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) 2025-26: “Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas” Abhiyaan across all States and Union Territories from October 2, an official said.

The campaign focuses on initiating the process for preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for the Financial Year 2026-27.

Since its launch in 2018, the People’s Plan Campaign has enabled Panchayats to prepare evidence-based, convergent and inclusive PDPs that reflect local priorities and align with national goals through Special Gram Sabha meetings.

This exercise deepens participatory planning and helps in further strengthening of grassroots institutions across the country.

As per the data available on the eGramSwaraj Portal, more than 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans comprising Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDPs) and District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDPs) have been uploaded since 2019–20, of which over 2.52 lakh Plans pertain to the ongoing exercise for 2025–26.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has initiated virtual interactions with State/UT Departments and stakeholders to prepare for the People’s Plan Campaign 2025–26.

On Friday, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, MoPR, held a virtual meeting with States/UTs and State Institutes of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PRs) to review preparations and share the roll-out strategy, said the statement.

To ensure convergence and grassroots participation, MoPR has requested 20 Line Ministries/Departments to direct their State/UT departments for active involvement in special Gram Sabha meetings.

States/UTs have been asked to activate monitoring platforms, appoint nodal officers, train facilitators, finalise Gram Sabha schedules, and display Public Information Boards by September-end.

The Special Gram Sabhas to be convened on October 2 will mark the formal commencement of the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) 2025-26.

The People’s Plan Campaign 2025–26 seeks to strengthen participatory, transparent and accountable local governance. Gram Sabhas will review previous GPDPs using digital platforms (eGramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat App, Panchayat NIRNAY), assess progress, address delays, and prioritize unfinished works with unspent Central Finance Commission grants, said the statement.

Planning will be guided by the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), ensure effective use of SabhaSaar, enhance Own Source Revenue (OSR), and promote wider community participation.

Special focus will be on tribal empowerment under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyaan, making Gram Sabhas decisive forums for inclusive development aligned with national goals.

--IANS

rch/pgh