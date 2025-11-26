Pan masala tycoon's daughter-in-law found dead in Delhi home; suicide suspected

New Delhi: In a shocking development, the daughter-in-law of prominent pan masala businessman Kamal Kishore Chaurasia, known for the Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands, has died under mysterious circumstances that police suspect to be suicide, at the family's residence in Vasant Vihar, one of South Delhi's upscale neighbourhoods.

Forty-year-old Deepti Chaurasia, who was married to Kamal Kishore Chaurasia's son Harpreet, was found dead at the residence on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, she is believed to have hanged herself using a 'dupatta (stole)'.

Initial information suggests that her husband discovered her hanging and rushed her to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

A note recovered from Deepti Chaurasia's room reportedly states that she does not hold anyone responsible for her death.

The message allegedly by Deepti Chaurasia quoted in reports reads, "If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?"

Police sources indicate that family-related issues may have contributed to her distress, though an in-depth investigation is underway at the moment.

Deepti and Harpreet got married in 2010 and are parents to a 14-year-old son.

Sources said that the body has been sent for autopsy and that a team of doctors at Safdarjung Hospital will conduct the examination.

No official statement has yet been released by the police regarding the incident.

Further details are awaited and there has been no statement from the family of the deceased woman also.

Kamal Kishore Chaurasia operates his business across Kanpur, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. He is the proprietor of the well-known pan masala brand, Kamala Pasand.

Kamal Kishore Chaurasia began his gutkha venture in the Feelkhana area of Kanpur. Approximately 40-45 years ago, he sold loose pan masala from a small stall, but now his company generates a turnover of over billions of rupees.

