Palm climbers demand lifting of toddy ban in Tamil Nadu to protect livelihoods

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Dozens of palm climbers and traditional toddy tappers staged a protest at the Krishnagiri District Collectorate on Tuesday, urging the Tamil Nadu government to lift the decades-old ban on toddy and safeguard their shrinking livelihoods.

Read More

The protesters, representing the Salem Zone Coconut Palm Tree Climbers Welfare Association, submitted a formal petition to the district administration after holding a sit-in demonstration outside the collector’s office.

They demanded that the state remove restrictions on toddy tapping and allow them to legally extract and sell palm neera and toddy, which they described as part of their traditional occupation and cultural heritage.

Toddy has remained banned in Tamil Nadu since 1987 under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, leaving thousands of palm-dependent workers without a stable source of income.

The climbers said the ban has severely affected families who have relied on palm trees for generations, pushing many into debt and forcing some to abandon their ancestral trade.

In their petition, the association urged the government to remove toddy from the Prohibition Act and classify it as a food product, citing guidelines under the National Food Security Act. They argued that fresh palm neera is a natural, nutritious beverage and should not be treated as an illicit substance.

“We are not criminals. This is our traditional livelihood,” said one of the association leaders during the protest. “Instead of punishing us, the government should recognise toddy tapping as a legitimate occupation and support us.”

The workers also alleged frequent police harassment. They claimed that police personnel often warn them against extracting palm neera, summon them to stations for questioning, and seize their tools and equipment. They said cases have been filed against climbers merely for tapping palms for household consumption.

The association demanded that no criminal cases be registered against climbers engaged in toddy or neera extraction for food purposes. They further called for an end to police intimidation and the confiscation of their belongings.

Officials at the collectorate received the petition and assured the protesters that their demands would be forwarded to the state government for consideration.

For the palm climbers, however, the message was clear: lifting the toddy ban is not just a policy change, but a matter of survival for thousands of rural families across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/uk