Palaniswami to relaunch AIADMK campaign tomorrow as TN poll battle heats up

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is set to relaunch his election campaign on Wednesday, marking a crucial phase in the state's intensifying Assembly election battle, party sources said on Tuesday.

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He will address a public meeting at 4 p.m. in the Mandaiveli market area in Chennai's Mylapore Assembly constituency, signalling the start of a renewed statewide outreach ahead of the April 23 polls.

With the Election Commission announcing polling on April 23, the filing of nominations will begin on March 30, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, with results expected the same day.

As the election calendar advances, political parties across the state have stepped up campaign activities, focusing on alliance-building, candidate selection, and voter outreach.

The ruling DMK-led alliance has nearly completed its seat-sharing arrangement, with only a few smaller parties yet to be accommodated.

This early consolidation has enabled the ruling front to gain momentum in campaign mobilisation.

At the same time, Opposition formations led by the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are intensifying efforts to mount a strong challenge, with indications pointing to a multi-cornered contest in the state.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu comprises the BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Tamil Maanila Congress, and several smaller regional parties.

The alliance has been engaged in extensive negotiations to finalise seat-sharing arrangements while ensuring cohesion among allies.

Union Minister and Tamil Nadu BJP In-charge Piyush Goyal recently visited Chennai and held consultations with alliance leaders to firm up the seat-sharing arrangement.

Following the discussions, it was announced that the BJP will contest 27 seats, the PMK 18 seats, and the AMMK 11 seats, while the AIADMK is expected to contest the majority of constituencies.

Leaders of the respective parties have endorsed the agreement, paving the way for coordinated campaign efforts.

Palaniswami had earlier undertaken campaign tours across the state before the official announcement of election dates.

His renewed push is expected to focus on strengthening party support, countering the DMK's narrative, and energising grassroots workers.

With alliances taking final shape and campaign momentum building, Tamil Nadu is set for a closely contested and politically significant election.

--IANS

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