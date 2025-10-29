Palaniswami directs booth-level AIADMK leaders to ensure diligent electoral roll verification

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has instructed all booth-level secretaries of the party to immediately move to their assigned areas and ensure that the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls is carried out thoroughly and transparently.

In a detailed directive, Palaniswami said the Election Commission has fixed January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the current revision exercise.

He emphasised that this process is crucial to maintaining the integrity of the democratic framework and urged party cadres to remain alert against irregularities or lapses.

Palaniswami directed booth secretaries to personally visit every polling booth area, verify the details being collected, and cross-check entries to ensure the accuracy of the electoral rolls.

He further stressed the need for close coordination between booth-level functionaries and district secretaries to ensure that the verification process is completed without discrepancies.

“Every party representative must take this exercise seriously and ensure that no eligible voter is left out, while also preventing any scope for manipulation or irregular entries,” Palaniswami said in the statement.

He asked that detailed reports on the completion of the work be submitted to the AIADMK headquarters immediately after the conclusion of the verification exercise.

In a separate communication, the AIADMK general secretary announced that a meeting of booth-level secretaries and district office-bearers will be held at the party headquarters in Chennai on November 2, 2025.

The meeting is expected to review the party’s preparedness for the electoral roll revision and discuss strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami also directed all district-level secretaries to ensure full attendance at the meeting and to bring consolidated reports on the progress of the voter verification exercise from their respective regions.

The AIADMK leadership views the Election Commission’s special intensive revision as a significant opportunity to strengthen its grassroots network and ensure that the party’s electoral machinery remains fully active and accountable across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/dan