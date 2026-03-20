Palam fire deaths: Delhi BJP chief slams AAP leader’s ‘rhetoric’, ‘gimmickry’

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday condemned the political rhetoric and gimmickry employed by the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Convener Saurabh Bharadwaj over the tragic death of people in a blaze in Uttam Nagar.

Read More

Sachdeva stated that the manner in which Bharadwaj incited violence at a condolence meeting on Thursday, and the dramatic spectacle he staged at a press conference on Friday, complete with a shroud tied around his head and a funeral bier.

He said the AAP leader’s actions make it abundantly clear that he feels no genuine sorrow for the calamity that has struck a family after a blaze early Wednesday killed nine people.

“Instead, he sees in this situation nothing more than an opportunity to keep himself in the headlines,” said the Delhi BJP chief.

Sachdeva stated that the Delhi government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident in Palam and the associated relief operations.

This inquiry will investigate everything from the root causes of the fire to whether there was any negligence on the part of the Fire Brigade during the relief efforts, he said.

The Delhi BJP President stated that while it is essential to highlight the deficiencies in fire brigade infrastructure, it is equally pertinent to consider whether this tragic accident was caused by the ignition of a large quantity of flammable materials stored within that very building.

He noted that it is a matter of common discussion in Palam that a substantial quantity of flammable materials was stored on the ground floor of the building where the fire broke out.

He asked Bharadwaj he acknowledged that flammable materials were indeed stored within the building that caught fire.

Sachdeva challenged Bharadwaj, who is currently pointing out flaws in the fire brigade infrastructure, to explain why he did not take the moral responsibility and resign as Health Minister after a fire on May 24, 2024, at an illegal hospital in Vivek Vihar led to the tragic death of seven children.

He also asked why Saurabh Bharadwaj is maintaining a similar silence regarding the flammable materials stored on the ground floor of the residential building in Palam.

--IANS

rch/dan