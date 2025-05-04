Pakistan’s terror masterminds have already admitted 'defeat': BJP

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) In a sharp reaction amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed on Sunday that the masterminds of terrorism in Pakistan have already admitted “defeat.”

Speaking to IANS, Bhandari remarked, “The masterminds of terrorism in Pakistan have already admitted defeat. India hasn't even initiated kinetic action yet, and there's already an atmosphere of fear within Pakistan.”

Bhandari credited this growing anxiety across the border to what he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “strong and decisive leadership.”

Highlighting recent media reports, Bhandari said, “Even Pakistani ministers now admit that under Prime Minister Modi, India is unstoppable. That’s why some of them have already booked tickets to England. Not just one minister, but many. Reports even suggest that Asim Munir has sent his family away for safety, fearing India’s response.”

Drawing parallels with the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, Bhandari warned that “this time also they won’t be spared,” and added that the global community stands firmly with India.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Bhandari accused it of acting as a “B-team to Pakistan” and said, “I want to tell Congress to give up politics and embrace patriotism. Not even Pakistan trusts its own army anymore. The masterminds of terrorism will be punished strongly.”

On Sunday, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh met Prime Minister Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Sources confirmed the meeting lasted for about 45 minutes and focused on India's security posture following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The meeting marks the second high-level military engagement in 24 hours, after PM Modi met Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Saturday. These back-to-back discussions reflect New Delhi’s intensified focus on security preparedness, particularly in light of continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 10th straight day.

Sources indicate that the discussions also included air defence readiness and coordination among armed services for any required retaliatory action. Indian forces remain on high alert, maintaining strong vigilance across sensitive border zones in J&K.

--IANS

rs/dan