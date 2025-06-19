Pakistan’s global image improving after Operation Sindoor: Udit Raj

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) In what could lead to a fresh political stir, Congress leader Udit Raj has claimed that Pakistan’s global image and stature are on the rise after Operation Sindoor, while India is facing ‘disappointments’ despite mounting a global diplomatic outreach.

“After the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s global image and foreign policy have been improving. It is winning many new friends globally. What has India achieved? The Modi government must explain it. Not even a single nation spoke in India’s favour, none expressed vociferous support to us despite PM Modi and his ministers visiting multiple countries,” Udit Raj told IANS.

Raj’s remarks come in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House - an issue trumpeted by the Congress party as the failure of India’s foreign policy.

Congress leader’s remarks are set to give fresh ammunition to the BJP to mount an attack on the grand old party, accusing it of siding with the enemy nation.

He also questioned PM Modi’s silence over Trump’s repeated utterances on negotiating a ceasefire in the wake of India-Pakistan’s tense military conflict.

“Yesterday, for the fifteenth time, Trump claimed to have mediated between the two nations. This came despite India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri boasting about India’s tough stance on terrorism and rejecting any third-party intervention in settling Indo-Pak skirmishes," Raj remarked.

“Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent? He should come forward and rebuff the US President’s repeated claims on brokering a ceasefire. What is stopping him from doing that?” he asked.

He also claimed that the Prime Minister didn’t go to the US despite Trump’s invitation, as this could have led to bigger embarrassments.

Last evening, US President, after hosting General Asim Munir, described PM Modi as a ‘fantastic man’ but sought to take credit for preventing a war between India and Pakistan.

"I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” said Trump.

--IANS

mr/dan