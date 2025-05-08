Pakistan’s aerial attack foiled by Indian air defence amid blackouts and sirens, retaliatory measures launched

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) An aerial attack by Pakistan targeting Jammu was successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems on Thursday night.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

According to sources, the Indian air defences neutralised several drones launched near the Jammu airport, with no casualties reported.

Moreover, eight missiles were intercepted near Jammu - all of them successfully destroyed, according to media reports. The attack also caused a temporary blackout at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, with similar power outages reported in Srinagar under heightened security measures.

Meanwhile, an F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down in the evening by an Indian surface-to-air missile defence system, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base and was shot down near it, it reported, as per the sources.

This offensive by Pakistan came just hours after its earlier attempt to target 15 Indian cities was thwarted.

Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that cities and towns such as Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj were on the target list. However, India’s integrated counter-UAS grid and robust air defence systems successfully neutralised all threats. Debris recovered from various locations confirmed that the drones and missiles originated from Pakistani territory.

In a swift retaliatory strike, Indian armed forces targeted and destroyed several Pakistani air defence systems, including a key installation in Lahore. Meanwhile, Pakistan's military also initiated unprovoked shelling in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu & Kashmir, using heavy artillery and mortars. This aggression led to the tragic deaths of 16 civilians, including five children and three women. The Indian Army responded firmly and proportionately.

Earlier, India had carried out precision airstrikes, under Operation Sindoor, on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reportedly eliminating around 100 militants.

--IANS

brt/vd