'Pakistani' remark against officer by BJP leader triggers row in K'taka; cops prepare to initiate action

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) The remark made by BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, N. Ravikumar, calling Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum a "Pakistani" has triggered a controversy in Karnataka.

The incident has caused embarrassment to the Opposition BJP, with the IAS Officers’ Association strongly condemning the statement and Ravikumar himself expressing regret over his remarks.

Meanwhile, the Kalaburagi police, who have lodged an FIR against Ravikumar in connection with the incident, are preparing to initiate legal action against him.

Since he has been booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which is non-bailable, the police have the authority to arrest him at any time.

Sources stated that Ravikumar is expected to file a petition before the court seeking bail to avoid arrest.

Reacting to the development, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra claimed on Tuesday, “The Congress-led government is targeting Opposition parties and leaders, trying to intimidate them by filing police cases. We staged a protest in Kalaburagi against Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge. We raised our voice against the collapse of the system in Kalaburagi district and highlighted how the police department is acting like a puppet in the hands of politicians.”

“MLC N. Ravikumar made certain remarks and later apologised for them. But the Congress leaders got the police complaint against him by a third party, and an FIR was registered. In Mangaluru, an FIR was filed against BJP MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, and earlier, another BJP MLA from the region, Harish Poonja, also faced a similar case. They obtained a stay from the court,” Vijayendra stated.

“In this manner, they are trying to scare MLAs. They suspended 18 BJP MLAs in a similar fashion. This is a clear attempt to target the Opposition, and such tactics are undemocratic,” he claimed.

According to the FIR, Ravikumar allegedly questioned whether Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum belongs to India or Pakistan. He is also accused of stating that, being a Muslim, she is incapable of showing loyalty and trust in the Indian Constitution due to her religion.

The complainant further alleged that Ravikumar made derogatory comments against three police officers — Chandrashekara Tigadi, Nataraja Naade, and Shankaragouda Patil — stating that they were incapable of performing their duties.

Ravikumar reportedly remarked that he was unsure whether Kalaburagi is in Karnataka or Pakistan.

It is alleged that Ravikumar issued threats against Minister Priyank Kharge and police officials, thereby obstructing them from performing their duties. He also allegedly attempted to spread panic among the public and incite them against a particular caste and religion.

Ravikumar is further accused of spreading hatred against Muslims and insulting police officers by referring to them as "slaves."

These statements were made on May 24 in front of the office of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, according to the FIR.

Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against Ravikumar, for making objectionable remarks against Fouzia Taranum.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Dattatreya, a social activist from Kalaburagi city, on Monday.

Police have booked Ravikumar under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 197 (acts likely to cause disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups), 224 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (injuring religious sentiments), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty).

The police have also booked Ravikumar under Section 3 (1) (r) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

