Pakistani nationals begin leaving India after govt orders closure of Attari border

Attari: After the Indian government ordered the closure of the Attari border in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, many Pakistani nationals were seen leaving India and returning to Pakistan.

A Pakistani national on his way back to Pakistan said that they had a visa for 1.5 months but had to return in 15 days.

"We have to return within 15 days, while we were on 1.5 months of visa... Whatever happened was wrong... Islam doesn't teach murder of innocents... There should be leniency with the people on a visa... Whoever did this should be hanged on the spot," a Pakistani national told ANI.

A Pakistani national on her way back to Pakistan said they had come to India to attend a relative's wedding.

"We had come here on 1.5 month visa to attend a relative's wedding, and are returning within 15 days... Whatever happened was wrong, someone else did this act and people like us have to pay for it... We had come here after 10 years... Whoever did it ran away, but we are facing the consequences," the Pakistani national said.

An Indian citizen who reached the Atari border to drop his relative off called the Pahalgam terror attack "wrong."

"Whatever happened was very wrong... Whoever did this should be punished," he said.

Those (Pakistani nationals) who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025.

On Friday, the Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories, and instructed to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals.

The government's action is seen as part of a broader national security initiative, with officials emphasising the need for strict enforcement and coordination among state and central agencies to carry out the directive effectively.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)