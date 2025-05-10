Pakistani drones sighted at 26 locations along International Border, LoC with India: Ministry of Defence

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence said on Saturday in a press statement that drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, which also includes suspected armed drones.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala, it said in the press statement.

A Ministry Spokesperson said: "Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces."

"The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary."

The Ministry of Defence also urged citizens, especially in the border areas, to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, adding that while there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

Earlier on Friday, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's "farcical denials" on its attempts to target military installations in India were an example of its "duplicity".

He also added that India had responded "proportionately" and "adequately" to Pakistan's attempts.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army said that Pakistan had sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations during the intervening night of May 8 to May 9, adding that preliminary probe showed that Turkey's SONGAR drones had been used in the strikes.

Colonel Qureshi said that kinetic and non-kinetic methods had been used to "neutralise" the drones, adding that a Pakistani UAV had also tried to attack a military station in Bathinda, but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Chiefs of all Armed Forces.

One woman was killed and four other civilians were left injured on Thursday night as Pakistan intensified its artillery fire across the Line of Control in Kashmir.

