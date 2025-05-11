Pakistan proposed military pause, reveals India

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) In a massive diplomatic and military rebuke, India has exposed Pakistan’s duplicity after it violated a ceasefire agreement that was initiated by its own military leadership. The understanding, meant to end four days of intense cross-border hostilities, was proposed by the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during a direct hotline call with his Indian counterpart.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, India’s DGMO, revealed that the proposal to halt hostilities came directly from Pakistan on May 10. “My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hours yesterday (Saturday) and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that we cease hostilities,” Lt Gen Ghai stated during a press briefing on Sunday.

The ceasefire was aimed at de-escalating tensions along the Line of Control and international border after the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists. The understanding was arrived at purely through bilateral means and without preconditions, reflecting India’s commitment to restoring calm after India destroyed major terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Lt Gen Ghai further added: “We also decided to further speak on the 12th of May at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding.”

However, in a development that India said was sadly “expected,” Pakistan violated the ceasefire within a few hours of its commencement.

“Expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross border and across Line of Control firing followed by drone intrusions through last night and in the early hours of today,” said Lt Gen Ghai.

India responded strongly to the provocations and sent a formal protest to Pakistan through the hotline channel.

“We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on 10th of May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later,” he said.

He also confirmed that “The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan.”

India has made it clear that while it values peace, it will not allow its goodwill to be exploited.

--IANS

brt/pgh