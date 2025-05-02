"Pakistan in pieces": BJP's Nishikant Dubey claims 10,000 people killed, disappeared

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday made shocking claims regarding Pakistan, suggesting that nearly 10,000 people have been killed and disappeared. He said that the Pakistan Army had ordered the terrorist Hafiz Saeed and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim to "eliminate the Baluchis".

"The army has ordered the bloodthirsty Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to eliminate the Baluchis and protesters from India. In the last 15 days, about 10 thousand people have been killed and disappeared. Pakistan is in pieces," Dubey made these claims in a post on X.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions and security concerns between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which has intensified diplomatic responses from both sides.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint general secretary Krishna Gopal has said that 'intolerance' prevails in Pakistan, due to which internal cohesion is lacking among the different communities living in the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a book launch event, RSS leader said, "The world is facing a dangerous thing, intolerance. Pakistan was founded, and it would have been good if the Muslims had remained together peacefully. However, after the formation of Pakistan, tensions arose between those who speak Bangla and Urdu... Pakistan is still facing that intolerance. Sindhis, Pashtuns, Balochs do not want to live together."

Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday affirmed the BJP-led government's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stating that no one will be spared and terrorism will be eradicated from every part of the country. (ANI)

