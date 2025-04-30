"Pakistan, in a planned way, killed our people": Goa Governor Pillai on Pahalgam terror attack

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 29 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and called it a direct challenge to India's sovereignty and integrity.

The Goa Governor accused Pakistan of orchestrating the attack and described it as a grave threat. He also praised the Indian government's handling of the situation and emphasised unity in the face of crisis.

Speaking to ANI, the Goa Governor said, "Pakistan, in a planned way, killed our people. This is a challenge to the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. The Government of India is handling it perfectly. The entire world is appreciating our stand. The union of India should decide what is to be done in future. We will accept it. If the nation is in crisis, I would like to say 'nation first'; religion, politics, and all other things are secondary. This is the tradition of India..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

They stated that PM Modi said the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, was attended by the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and the Air Chief Marshal, Amar Preet Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, PM on Monday. The meeting came a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on some decisions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

